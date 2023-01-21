Your Money with Carlson Financial
Weekend Forecast: Sunshine Saturday, rain likely Sunday

Chilly, near average temperatures this weekend
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain likely by midmorning Sunday. Heavy downpours are possible!

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds in the evening. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely, steadier rain in the afternoon and evening. Rain totals up to an inch. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Becoming partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

