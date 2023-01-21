Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb

Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians." (Royal Belgian Institue of Naural Sciences / University of Jaén)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Archeologists have unearthed crocodile mummies from a tomb in Egypt.

They made the discovery during an excavation in 2019, near the city of Aswan.

The tomb contained five skeletons and five skulls of large crocodiles, dating back to before 304 B.C.

The crocodiles are thought to be from two different species.

Archeologists believe the remains were buried as part of a ritual honoring an ancient Egyptian god linked to crocodiles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holman Middle School in Henrico County’s West End was put in a "lock and teach" after a student...
Henrico student taken into custody after weapon found in backpack
Mark P. Failey of Hampton, Va. has been charged with assault on law enforcement and obstruction...
Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student released from hospital; school remaining closed
Six newborn puppies were found abandoned near Cedar Fork Road in Caroline County.
‘It’s very concerning’: 6 puppies found abandoned in knotted plastic bag in Caroline County
Chesterfield Police says Kona had served with Chesterfield Police for eight and a half years.
‘Terrific, dedicated servant:’ Chesterfield Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

Latest News

FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb
A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway...
Suspect arrested in man’s death on New York subway track