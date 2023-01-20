Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Youngkin outlines more concerns about nixed Ford plant talks

Youngkin’s administration has previously characterized the project as a “front for the Chinese...
Youngkin’s administration has previously characterized the project as a “front for the Chinese Communist Party” that would raise national security concerns. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)(KY3)
By Sarah Rankin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is laying out additional concerns that he says prompted his decision to end an apparent effort by the state to land a large electric vehicle battery plant.

Youngkin’s action on the joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and a Chinese company has drawn some support but also hefty criticism.

The Republican governor’s detractors argue Youngkin put his political ambitions ahead of a chance to secure a major job-creation project.

Youngkin’s administration has previously characterized the project as a “front for the Chinese Communist Party” that would raise national security concerns.

Youngkin added Thursday that he had concerns about whether the structure of the project would have run afoul of federal Inflation Reduction Act incentives.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

25-year-old Dashawn Hunter was wanted for felony and misdemeanor warrants from both Henrico and...
Police find man who escaped from custody in Henrico
Bank of America says Zelle transfer issues are fixed.
Chesterfield woman missing close to $1,000 due to Bank of America glitch
Cooke caught the man on camera she set up in the alley on Thanksgiving day.
Museum District predator caught on camera again, neighbors fear behavior is escalating
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’

Latest News

The march will happen on Friday.
Republicans push abortion restrictions as March for Life rally comes to Washington D.C.
The march will happen on Friday.
Republicans push abortion restrictions as March for Life rally comes to Washington D.C.
At the Virginia State Capitol Thursday, there was a push for Sage’s Law.
Legislation over gender pronouns and identity notifications heads to General Assembly
Virginia State Capitol
Senate committee kills repeal of local grocery tax