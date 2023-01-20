Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie

VSP says the crash happened on Jan. 5 just before 3 p.m. at the 43.2-mile marker in Dinwiddie...
VSP says the crash happened on Jan. 5 just before 3 p.m. at the 43.2-mile marker in Dinwiddie County.(Atlanta News First)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 85 that left one woman dead.

VSP says the crash happened on Jan. 5 just before 3 p.m. at the 43.2-mile marker in Dinwiddie County.

Investigators say a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Brianna P. Crowder-Miller, 35, of McKenny, Va. was traveling south on I-85 when it struck a 2013 Hyundai Elantra in the rear.

This caused Crowder-Miller to overcorrect her vehicle to the left and strike several trees - causing the car to catch fire.

Crowder-Miller was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Elantra, a 41-year-old man from Lawrenceville, Va. was not injured.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Dashawn Hunter was wanted for felony and misdemeanor warrants from both Henrico and...
Police find man who escaped from custody in Henrico
Bank of America says Zelle transfer issues are fixed.
Chesterfield woman missing close to $1,000 due to Bank of America glitch
Cooke caught the man on camera she set up in the alley on Thanksgiving day.
Museum District predator caught on camera again, neighbors fear behavior is escalating
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

Tim Kaine announced Friday, Jan. 20 that he will seek another term in the U.S. Senate in 2024.
Kaine to seek a third term in U.S. Senate
Virginia State Police says the crash happened on the exit ramp from northbound Chippenham...
26-year-old dies after being ejected from car in Chesterfield crash
The VSU “Home Assistance Payment Initiative,” or VSU-HAPI, is designed to attract and retain...
Virginia State University offering funding for employees to buy a home
Janice Marshall mugshot
Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death