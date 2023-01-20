Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 85 that left one woman dead.

VSP says the crash happened on Jan. 5 just before 3 p.m. at the 43.2-mile marker in Dinwiddie County.

Investigators say a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Brianna P. Crowder-Miller, 35, of McKenny, Va. was traveling south on I-85 when it struck a 2013 Hyundai Elantra in the rear.

This caused Crowder-Miller to overcorrect her vehicle to the left and strike several trees - causing the car to catch fire.

Crowder-Miller was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Elantra, a 41-year-old man from Lawrenceville, Va. was not injured.

