‘Terrific, dedicated servant:’ Chesterfield Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

Chesterfield Police says Kona had served with Chesterfield Police for eight and a half years.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of a terrific and dedicated servant to Chesterfield County,” Chesterfield Police said in a social media post.

Kona served Chesterfield County for eight and a half years as a Malinois patrol/drug dog - making countless contributions to the safety of the Chesterfield community.

“Please keep Kona, her K-9 handler and family, as well as all of the other K-9 teams in your thoughts,” Chesterfield Police said.

