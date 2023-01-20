Your Money with Carlson Financial
Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death

Janice Marshall mugshot
Janice Marshall mugshot(Patrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.

About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on Willis Gap Road regarding a woman accused of trying to stab a man. Deputies found Marshall and a man in the home, as well as a knife with which, according to Sheriff Smith, Marshall had tried to stab the man and allegedly said she “wished she had killed him.”

The victim didn’t sustain any significant injuries, according to the sheriff.

