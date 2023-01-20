Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know: Man hurt after fight with officers; Newport News teacher released from hospital; First Avian Flu case confirmed in Va.


One person is in the hospital after a fight with police officers that led to shots being fired, and the use of a taser overnight.(Henrico County Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Man Hurt After Fight With Henrico Officers

Henrico Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight.

Two officers found a man in a vehicle on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the Richmond Raceway. Shortly after officers arrived, there was an altercation.

Police say during the incident, one officer discharged their firearm, and another discharged their taser.

No one was hurt by the gunfire. However, it’s unclear how the fight started.

Newport News Teacher Shot By First-Grader Released From Hospital

25-year-old Abby Zwerner was released from the hospital Thursday.

Zwerner was teaching her first-grade class when police say a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary shot her.

The parents of the boy also released a statement saying the firearm he used was secured.

VSU Launches Program To Help Employees Buy Homes

The Home Assistance Payment Initiative will provide home buyers up to a $10,000 match towards the down payment or closing cost of a newly purchased home.

It can be a single-family home, townhouse, or condo, but it has to be within the city limits of Petersburg or Ettrick.

Avian Flu Case Confirmed In Rockingham County


The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza case in a commercial turkey flock in Rockingham County. It’s the first commercial case recorded in Virginia since a nationwide outbreak began last year.(WHSV)

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed a case infected a commercial turkey flock.

It’s the first commercial case recorded in Virginia - since a nationwide outbreak last year.

Plenty of Sunshine To End The Workweek!

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

