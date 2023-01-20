Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man wanted for multiple robberies on East Brookland Park Boulevard

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for a man wanted for multiple commercial robberies that happened in the past few months.

According to police, officers received a call on Nov. 29 just before 7 p.m. for an armed robbery in the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard.

Investigators determined that a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the employee.

After taking the money, the man left the store.

On Jan. 8, just after 7 p.m., officers were called again to the same business to investigate an armed robbery. A man police determined to be the same suspect in the November robbery, pulled out a gun and robbed the business of money before leaving the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

