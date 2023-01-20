Man hurt after fight with Henrico officers

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person is in the hospital after a fight with police officers that led to shots being fired, and the use of a taser overnight.

Henrico Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight.

Two officers found a man in a vehicle on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the Richmond Raceway.

Shortly after officers arrived, there was an altercation. Police say during the incident, one officer discharged their firearm, and another discharged their taser.

No one was hurt by the gunfire. However, it’s unclear how the fight started.

The man was taken into custody and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As part of the protocol, the officer involved is now on an administrative assignment, according to police.

