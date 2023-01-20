Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest

Joseph Cunningham mugshot
Joseph Cunningham mugshot(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buckingham County man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for the death of a man found dead in George Washington National Forest.

Joseph F. Cunningham, 43, is being held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond.

January 19, 2023, Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Alhambra Road area regarding a man who had been shot. Deputies found the body of Kevin D. Hartless, 49 of Amherst County in a remote area of the forest. Cunningham was detained at the scene.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Captain Thompson at 434-946-9373 ext. 6 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798- 5900. You can also visit The Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website, enter a tip number online here or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Dashawn Hunter was wanted for felony and misdemeanor warrants from both Henrico and...
Police find man who escaped from custody in Henrico
Bank of America says Zelle transfer issues are fixed.
Chesterfield woman missing close to $1,000 due to Bank of America glitch
Cooke caught the man on camera she set up in the alley on Thanksgiving day.
Museum District predator caught on camera again, neighbors fear behavior is escalating
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

Holman Middle School in Henrico County’s West End was put in a "lock and teach" after a student...
Henrico student taken into custody after weapon found in backpack
Mark P. Failey of Hampton, Va. has been charged with assault on law enforcement and obstruction...
Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers
Chesterfield Police says Kona had served with Chesterfield Police for eight and a half years.
‘Terrific, dedicated servant:’ Chesterfield Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Jan. 15 near England Street and Railroad Avenue.
Driver charged in vehicle, train collision in Ashland