Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Kaine to seek a third term in U.S. Senate

Tim Kaine announced Friday, Jan. 20 that he will seek another term in the U.S. Senate in 2024.
Tim Kaine announced Friday, Jan. 20 that he will seek another term in the U.S. Senate in 2024.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tim Kaine announced Friday that he will seek another term in the U.S. Senate in 2024.

“I’ve been honored to serve people as a missionary, civil rights lawyer, and elected official at the local, state, and federal levels,” he said. “I love the Commonwealth and its citizens and want to keep being your senator.”

Kaine is currently in his second term.

“I never thought I would be in politics,” Kaine said back in 2011. “I got mad at the (Richmond) city council one day and I ran and served four terms.”

Kaine has also served as Richmond’s mayor, Virginia’s lieutenant governor and Virginia’s governor. He was Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential choice in 2016.

“I hope to earn your support once again to battle for Virginia priorities, champion American innovation, and defend democracy and human rights across the globe,” Kaine said Friday.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Dashawn Hunter was wanted for felony and misdemeanor warrants from both Henrico and...
Police find man who escaped from custody in Henrico
Bank of America says Zelle transfer issues are fixed.
Chesterfield woman missing close to $1,000 due to Bank of America glitch
Cooke caught the man on camera she set up in the alley on Thanksgiving day.
Museum District predator caught on camera again, neighbors fear behavior is escalating
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

Youngkin’s administration has previously characterized the project as a “front for the Chinese...
Youngkin outlines more concerns about nixed Ford plant talks
The march will happen on Friday.
Republicans push abortion restrictions as March for Life rally comes to Washington D.C.
The march will happen on Friday.
Republicans push abortion restrictions as March for Life rally comes to Washington D.C.
At the Virginia State Capitol Thursday, there was a push for Sage’s Law.
Legislation over gender pronouns and identity notifications heads to General Assembly