‘It’s very concerning’: 6 puppies found abandoned in knotted plastic bag in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Caroline County have launched an animal cruelty investigation after multiple puppies were found abandoned inside a plastic bag in a wooded area.

On Jan. 15, Allen Beach was hunting with some friends along Cedar Fork Road when he noticed a plastic bag hanging on a bush. Inside, Beach discovered those six newborn puppies crowded inside.

“Upon walking through this area, some of the group had heard some whimpering, some noises coming from this bush here,” Beach said. “As we discovered that there were puppies in it, it became very disturbing.”

After this, Beach worked to save them.

“We found a box in our vehicles,” Beach said. “Put them in there, put them in the truck, put the heat on, tried to get them warmed up and took them to Tail to be told Animal Rescue.”

Tina Perry, treasurer and secretary at Tail To Be Told Animal Rescue and others worked to save them, but sadly one puppy didn’t make it.

“Nothing could’ve prepared me for what I saw. They were stiff. They were in bad shape,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe someone would do this to innocent animals, especially puppies.”

Last Wednesday, six puppies were found abandoned in Louisa in cold, wet weather.

On Jan. 12, Richmond Animal Care and Control found two dogs abandoned near the Phillip Morris plant on Trenton Avenue. RACC says they had to euthanize one of the dogs a short time later.

As officials respond to another call for abandoned animals, Tail To Be Told executive director Alyssa Perry is reminding the community these situations are avoidable by asking for help.

“There are so many more options that are a thousand times better than this,” she said. “You can call your local veterinarian’s office. A lot of times, they work with different rescues. They may be able to get you in contact with a rescue that way.”

The surviving puppies from Caroline County have been getting treatment from a veterinarian and care from the animal rescue.

As these puppies recover, deputies are still investigating this case and looking for the person behind this.

“It’s very concerning to have somebody that, in our area here, that had no regard for an animal’s life, you know, especially a newborn puppy,” said Beach. “It’s very concerning.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or the animal control division at the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 804-633-5400. There’s a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

