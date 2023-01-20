Henrico student taken into custody after weapon found in backpack
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - A middle school student was taken into custody Friday after a weapon was found in his backpack, school officials said.
Holman Middle School, in Henrico County’s West End, was put in a “lock and teach” after the incident and “everyone is safe,” a Henrico County Public Schools spokesperson said.
There’s currently no information on what kind of weapon was found.
This is a developing story.
