Hardee’s Superfan

Henrico student taken into custody after weapon found in backpack

Holman Middle School, in Henrico County's West End, was put in a "lock and teach" after the...
Holman Middle School, in Henrico County’s West End, was put in a "lock and teach" after the incident on Friday, Jan. 20.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - A middle school student was taken into custody Friday after a weapon was found in his backpack, school officials said.

Holman Middle School, in Henrico County’s West End, was put in a “lock and teach” after the incident and “everyone is safe,” a Henrico County Public Schools spokesperson said.

There’s currently no information on what kind of weapon was found.

This is a developing story.

