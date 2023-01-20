Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy
Chilly this weekend with sunshine Saturday and rain showers Sunday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow, rain likely Sunday
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind west 10-15mph, wind gusts up to 30mph. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds Saturday night. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain likely and breezy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s.
