Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy

Plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow, rain likely Sunday

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind west 10-15mph, wind gusts up to 30mph. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds Saturday night. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain likely and breezy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s.

