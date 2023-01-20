Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Family warns others after iPhone 4 catches fire, explodes while charging

An Ohio family wants to warn others after an old iPhone in their possession caught fire while they were charging it. (Source: TMX/LEISGANG FAMILY)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News/TMX) – An Ohio family wants to warn others after an old iPhone in their possession caught fire while they were charging it.

The Leisgang family, from Cincinnati, posted photos and video captured by security cameras of the phone to their Facebook accounts.

Brian and Jennifer Leisgang said their kids were charging an old iPhone 4 with an Apple charger when the device exploded and caught fire in their kitchen. They said everyone was asleep at the time.

An Ohio family wants to warn others after an old iPhone in their possession caught fire while...
An Ohio family wants to warn others after an old iPhone in their possession caught fire while they were charging it.(Leisgang Family)

Fortunately just the day before, the family had just cleaned the usual school books and papers that they normally kept on the kitchen countertops.

The Leisgangs said they woke to pieces of the phone and black soot covering the counter.

They said they wanted to share the images of the phone to warn others of the potential hazard that could come with charging older devices.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

25-year-old Dashawn Hunter was wanted for felony and misdemeanor warrants from both Henrico and...
Police find man who escaped from custody in Henrico
22-year-old Maurice Nathaniel Steele is facing charges including second-degree murder and use...
Henrico man arrested in shooting death of brother
The poll closes Sunday, Jan. 22 at 11:59 p.m. and the name will be announced the following week.
Help Metro Richmond Zoo choose name for baby pygmy hippo
The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the Arlington Park area.
Hopewell police investigating double homicide
Cooke caught the man on camera she set up in the alley on Thanksgiving day.
Museum District predator caught on camera again, neighbors fear behavior is escalating

Latest News

"It’s punishment enough to be in the system. Why make it even harder for them?” said Santia...
Push to limit prison and jail fees hits early obstacle in Virginia House
Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport held a press conference on Thursday...
Commonwealth’s Attorney says case involving Va. pastor might move forward
Stacey Davenport is recommending a special prosecutor be assigned to the case.
Commonwealth’s Attorney says case involving Va. pastor might move forward
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden on classified docs discovery: ‘There’s no there there’