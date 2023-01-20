Driver charged in vehicle, train collision in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that was hit by a train on Sunday faces several charges.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Jan. 15 near England Street and Railroad Avenue.

“The vehicle involved was traveling westbound when it proceeded through the railroad crossing as the crossing arms were coming down,” the Ashland Police Department said.

The driver, who police identified on Friday as Lizzeth Calderon Henriquez, exited the vehicle before a southbound train hit the vehicle.

Police say Henriquez then ran away westbound on Thompson Street.

Henriquez faces charges of misdemeanor hit and run, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

“Subsequent to an investigation, it was determined that there was no intentional effort on the part of the driver to damage or interfere with train operations or critical infrastructure,” the Ashland Police Department said in a news release.

