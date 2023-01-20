Your Money with Carlson Financial
6 puppies found abandoned in knotted plastic bag in Caroline County

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Caroline County have launched an animal cruelty investigation after multiple puppies were found abandoned in a wooded area.

The sheriff’s office says on Jan. 15, six puppies were found discarded in a wooded area off Cedar Fork Road.

The puppies were found inside a knotted plastic bag and thrown 50 yards from the roadway, according to deputies.

A citizen found the puppies, and they are now receiving treatment.

Last Wednesday, six puppies were found abandoned in Louisa in cold, wet weather. On Jan. 12, Richmond Animal Care and Control found two dogs abandoned near the Phillip Morris plant on Trenton Avenue.

RACC says they had to euthanize one of the dogs a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

