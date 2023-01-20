26-year-old dies after being ejected from car in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with reckless driving after a deadly crash in Chesterfield Monday morning.

Virginia State Police says the crash happened on the exit ramp from northbound Chippenham Parkway to Jahnke Road.

Investigators say a 2005 Hyundai Tuscon, driven by Ronald Fabricio Moreno Hoyes ran off the road to the left, overcorrected, and overturned.

One of the passengers, Ariel Castillion, 26, of Richmond was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

VSP says Castillion was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.