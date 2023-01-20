Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

2 found dead following plane crash in New York

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane. (WABC)
By WABC staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (WABC) - The bodies of two people who were aboard a small plane that crashed outside of the Westchester County Airport in New York have been found.

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.

The flight was heading from John F. Kennedy International Airport to a regional airport outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

Air traffic control lost connection with the plane around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when the pilot reported engine trouble, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Dashawn Hunter was wanted for felony and misdemeanor warrants from both Henrico and...
Police find man who escaped from custody in Henrico
Bank of America says Zelle transfer issues are fixed.
Chesterfield woman missing close to $1,000 due to Bank of America glitch
Cooke caught the man on camera she set up in the alley on Thanksgiving day.
Museum District predator caught on camera again, neighbors fear behavior is escalating
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’

Latest News

A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
‘Do you need help?’: California family find man in their chimney
Henrico Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight Friday morning.
Man hurt after fight with Henrico officers
A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
Caught on camera: Man rescued from chimney
Man hurt after fight with Henrico officers
Man hurt after fight with Henrico officers
VSU launches program to help employees buy homes
VSU launches program to help employees buy homes