Woman hospitalized after getting hit by car in Richmond

The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping or rendering aid.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman in Richmond is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit her and drove off early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Hull Street Road just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 19 for the report of a collision. Officers arrived and found a woman on the ground and injured after a car hit her. She was on the gravel shoulder off the eastbound lane of Hull Street Road road between Southwood Parkway and East Belt Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping to help.

The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene and determined the woman was walking westbound on Hull Street Road towards Southwood Parkway when she was struck by the car traveling east.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

