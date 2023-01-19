Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia State University offering funding for employees to buy a home

The VSU “Home Assistance Payment Initiative,” or VSU-HAPI, is designed to attract and retain...
The VSU “Home Assistance Payment Initiative,” or VSU-HAPI, is designed to attract and retain employees and improve local communities’ economies.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State University has introduced a new program for employees to help provide the funds to put towards a home.

The VSU “Home Assistance Payment Initiative,” or VSU-HAPI, is designed to attract and retain employees and improve local communities’ economies.

The initiative gives eligible homebuyers up to a $10,000 match to go toward the down payment or closing costs of a newly purchased home in Petersburg or Chesterfield County. The funds can be used on a single-family home, townhouse or condo.

“VSU is one of the largest employers in Chesterfield’s Ettrick community, and we are located within mere steps of Petersburg. Our HAPI program will have an economic and demographic impact on those communities we are part of,” said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “We expect the program to further assist with retaining and attracting qualified employees. If those employees live, shop, and educate their children in the community where they work, it will benefit our employees and the community tremendously. That makes this initiative a win-win.”

HAPI recipients must be VSU employees. The home purchased using the funds must be the employee’s main home. It cannot be subleased or rented out. The homebuyer must use a HUD-approved lender. Funds will be paid directly to the Escrow/Closing Agent.

The university says private funds were used to finance the initiative, not state or student scholarship funds.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Dashawn Hunter was wanted for felony and misdemeanor warrants from both Henrico and...
Police find man who escaped from custody in Henrico
22-year-old Maurice Nathaniel Steele is facing charges including second-degree murder and use...
Henrico man arrested in shooting death of brother
The poll closes Sunday, Jan. 22 at 11:59 p.m. and the name will be announced the following week.
Help Metro Richmond Zoo choose name for baby pygmy hippo
The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the Arlington Park area.
Hopewell police investigating double homicide
Cooke caught the man on camera she set up in the alley on Thanksgiving day.
Museum District predator caught on camera again, neighbors fear behavior is escalating

Latest News

At the Virginia State Capitol Thursday, there was a push for Sage’s Law.
Legislation over gender pronouns and identity notifications heads to General Assembly
Police believe Allison Brady, 15, is with her former boyfriend Adam Fazar, 18, in the Roanoke...
Chesterfield Police: Missing 15-year-old girl may be in Roanoke area
The VA announced the name change as part of an effort to remove and rename symbols...
Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center renamed
Avian influenza confirmed in Virginia turkey operation