Thursday Forecast: Light scattered rain showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will depend on location today, most areas will be mild for January. Sunshine returns Friday, and rain showers are possible again Sunday.

Thursday: Cloudy with light scattered rain showers, especially during the morning and late afternoon into the evening. 1/4″ or less expected. A late-day isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the mid-60s. Far southern VA high temperatures closer to 70°. Highs in the Richmond Metro. will be in the 60s. Our far northern and NW counties will be in the 50s during the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind west 10-15mph, wind gusts up to 30mph. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. Spotty in the morning, then steadier rain in the afternoon. Lows near 30, highs near 50°. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

