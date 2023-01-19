Your Money with Carlson Financial
Taco Bell is bringing back another fan-favorite for a limited time

Taco Bell added a Wings Filter to its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Taco Bell is bringing back another fan-favorite: crispy chicken wings.

The bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning will be on the menu for a limited time only at participating locations.

You can get the chicken wings as a standalone item for about $7 or included in Taco Bell’s Ultimate GameDay Box.

The box is loaded with one Mexican pizza, four crunchy tacos and eight wings with dipping sauce for $22. It’s available Jan. 26 – Feb. 9.

“The Ultimate GameDay Box allows Taco Bell to compete in a space that’s been traditionally reserved for pizza and wings, in a way only this brand can,” brand officer Sean Tresvant said.

