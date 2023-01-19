Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police searching for man who escaped from custody in Henrico

Officials say he is wanted on outstanding warrants.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico are currently on a search after a man they arrested fled police custody Wednesday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., police tweeted out that multiple officers are in the Hungary Springs Rd, Parham Rd and Staples Mill Rd corridors searching for a 25-year-old black man with a thin mustache and short beard wearing a green puffer jacket with a black patch on the chest, dark pants and yellow shoes.

Officials say he is wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police say if you see a person fitting this description, call 804-501-5000.

