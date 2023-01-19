Police searching for man who escaped from custody in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico are currently on a search after a man they arrested fled police custody Wednesday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., police tweeted out that multiple officers are in the Hungary Springs Rd, Parham Rd and Staples Mill Rd corridors searching for a 25-year-old black man with a thin mustache and short beard wearing a green puffer jacket with a black patch on the chest, dark pants and yellow shoes.

🚨Community Alert 🚨: Attention Hungary Springs Rd, Parham Rd, Staples Mill Rd corridors. HPD is on the area conducting a search for a suspect who fled police custody during transport. Multiple officers are in the area searching for an adult male, described as… — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 19, 2023

Officials say he is wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police say if you see a person fitting this description, call 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.