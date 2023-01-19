News to Know: Man found after escaping police custody; Bank of America, Zelle issue; Light scattered rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Man Found After Escaping Police Custody

Police say 25-year-old Dashawn Hunter ran away from police just before 6 p.m. Wednesday outside the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter was wanted for felony and misdemeanor warrants from both Henrico and Caroline County.

Henrico Police say multiple units searched for nearly three hours in the area around Hermitage High School.

Two Found Shot To Death After Overnight Crash

The Hopewell community has been devastated recently by an increase in crime and violence.

Hopewell Police say 33-year-old Robert Bryant, Jr. and 35-year-old Jessica Collins were found shot to death inside a car that had crashed into a concrete staircase at Arlington Park.

Investigators believe another car was chasing them, and someone inside that vehicle opened fire.

Hopewell’s police chief wouldn’t say if this double homicide was gang-related.

Chesterfield Woman Out Nearly $1K From Bank of America & Zelle Issue

Many customers found money missing from their bank accounts yesterday - and the bank still has not said what caused the issue.

The bank sent notifications to some customers saying Zelle transactions made between Jan. 14 and 17th may be delayed.

One Chesterfield woman says she never received that message and uses Zelle with Bank of America for her childcare business.

Bank of America says it’s working to make sure clients receive their funds.

Commonwealth’s Attorney To Give Update on John Blanchard Criminal Case

Chesterfield’s Commonwealth’s Attorney is set to give an update on the case of a Virginia pastor arrested in a sex crimes sting.

Virginia Beach pastor John Blanchard was one of 17 arrested in Oct. 2021 during a child sex crimes sting. However, his charges were dropped one year later.

At this point, Blanchard has requested to have his record cleared.

Time To Name Metro Richmond Zoo’s Newest Pygmy Hippo!

The zoo released new video of the little girl who’s now six weeks old.

They are hoping to reveal her name next week!

Light Scattered Rain Showers

Today will be cloudy with light scattered rain showers during the morning and late afternoon into the evening.

Highs will be in the mid-60s.

