Multiple students involved in fight at Petersburg High School

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg High School student has been rushed to the hospital after a fight broke out on Wednesday.

The school division says the altercation involved multiple students, and one of them was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Petersburg Police says one student will face an assault charge, and they will continue to review security video to determine appropriate disciplinary action for those involved.

Petersburg City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling says she is saddened by Wednesday’s altercation.

“PCPS does not tolerate any inappropriate behavior from our students. Safety is the number one priority for us. Our mission is to provide a safe learning environment your child,” said Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling. “This was a real teachable moment and we will review ways on how we can improve upon on our safety and security measures.”

The school division says additional officers and district administrators will be on campus for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.