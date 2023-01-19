Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Legislation over gender pronouns and identity notifications heads to Virginia General Assembly

At the Virginia State Capitol Thursday, there was a push for Sage’s Law.
At the Virginia State Capitol Thursday, there was a push for Sage’s Law.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At the Virginia State Capitol Thursday, there was a push for Sage’s Law. The change would require schools to tell parents if a student is self-identifying as a gender different from the student’s biological sex.

“Parents you are not alone. This mother stands with you. We love our children more than any counselor, judge or teacher. They have no business teaching our children what gender they are,” said Michelle Blair, Sage’s mother.

The law is named after Sage, from Appomattox, who’s parents say if they had been told, the teen used different pronouns and bathrooms in school, Sage wouldn’t have spent years caught in sex trafficking. She’s now at home recovering.

“I tell her she’s not broken she’s just scared. She hopes that her story will help save the lives of other children. Sage does not want anymore children to have to suffer through the consequences that she survived,” said Blair.

Under the change, counselors would be forced to share pronoun information with parents and misgendering would not be considered abuse or neglect on the parent’s part.

“What it does is it puts kids in harms way. You don’t know what their home situation is like and if you have a one size fits all solution for this, you’re actually creating a larger problem,” said Del. Danica Roem, (D) 13th District.

Virginia democrats say the legislation has a zero chance of passing.

They control the senate and are working on their own series of measures to protect LGBTQ rights.

“If you don’t include the very community that you’re trying to legislate, you know about in this case, then you’re going to have blind spots,” said Del. Roem.

The bill still has to be assigned to a committee.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Dashawn Hunter was wanted for felony and misdemeanor warrants from both Henrico and...
Police find man who escaped from custody in Henrico
22-year-old Maurice Nathaniel Steele is facing charges including second-degree murder and use...
Henrico man arrested in shooting death of brother
The poll closes Sunday, Jan. 22 at 11:59 p.m. and the name will be announced the following week.
Help Metro Richmond Zoo choose name for baby pygmy hippo
The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the Arlington Park area.
Hopewell police investigating double homicide
Cooke caught the man on camera she set up in the alley on Thanksgiving day.
Museum District predator caught on camera again, neighbors fear behavior is escalating

Latest News

Virginia State Capitol
Senate committee kills repeal of local grocery tax
The plate, one of hundreds of special designs motorists can purchase from the Virginia...
Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Attorney Paul Goldman claims there weren't enough accessible locations in the primary - making...
Opening arguments to begin in Democratic primary election lawsuit
The Daviess County School District plans to give free breakfast and lunch to students for the...
Proposal to make meals free for all Virginia students at all schools