Hardee’s Superfan

Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center renamed

The VA announced the name change as part of an effort to remove and rename symbols...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to remove and rename symbols commemorating Confederate symbols, the Department of Veteran Affairs has the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center.

In a news release, the VA says the name has been changed to the Richmond VA Medical Center.

The change comes after the late Representative Donald McEachin sent a letter requesting the removal of the McGuire name from the VAMC last year.

“After considerable discussion and review of the issue, and with the support of local Veterans, community members, leaders, and VA employees, I have decided to rename the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center to the Richmond VA Medical Center,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “VA will continue to serve all Veterans with dignity and respect, at this facility and every facility.”

