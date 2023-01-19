Deputies looking for man in alleged armed robbery of store

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) -Deputies in Dinwiddie County are looking for a man they say committed an armed robbery Wednesday evening.

On Jan. 18th, just before 7:30 p.m., officials say a man entered the Exxon Thrift Mart in the 5400 block of Boydton Plank Road and pulled out a gun demanding money from the clerk. The individual fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as a black male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with blue graphics on the front and white, black and yellow graphics on the back. Deputies say he was also wearing blue jeans and a white mask covering his face, and red and black shoes.

If anyone knows this person’s identity or has any information about this incident, contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 804-469-3755 or call Petersburg / Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

