Chesterfield woman missing close to $1,000 due to Bank of America glitch

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman hopes to get nearly $1,000 back after she said it went missing from her Bank of America account Wednesday morning.

“I realized there was money missing, and now I just don’t know where it is,” Elynn Holman, who has been banking with Bank of America for more than 20 years, said.

Holman said her first instinct was to call the banking chain’s customer service number, but she was never put into contact with someone.

“The message I received was due to circumstances, we can’t take your call,” Holman said. " [It said] to call back, and that was this morning around 7:30 a.m.”

She said she later told her daughter, who told Holman she was not the only one experiencing an issue.

“Mommy, you are not the only one. It’s all over Twitter, other people’s money is missing, and I’m like, ‘What?” Holman said.

On Wednesday, Bank of America customers reported on social media that money was missing from their accounts, with many identifying transactions from the digital payments service Zelle.

The website Downdetector.com showed a large spike in problems reported with Bank of America since around 8 a.m. ET.

Some customers received a notice on the bank’s app that said Zelle transactions between Saturday and Wednesday might be delayed in posting to accounts. The statement said transfers would appear “as soon as possible” and apologized for the delay.

Holman said she was frustrated because she didn’t receive that message and used Zelle with her bank for her childcare business.

“Those are payments from the daycare parents, and they Zelle it to me into my business account, and then I wake up, and it’s not there,” Holman said.

Bank of America said the issue has now been resolved and is working to ensure its clients received their funds.

Holman said that once her money is returned, she may leave her bank after this incident.

“So it’s going to be kind of a hassle closing those accounts and setting up a new account, but I’m going to do it because this was horrible, this is horrible,” Holman said.

