Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.(Baltimore County Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (Gray News) – A woman in Maryland died in a house fire Monday that was caused by her electric blanket, officials said.

Baltimore County police identified the woman as 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson.

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, neighbors told them someone was possibly inside the home.

Firefighters found Wilson on the second floor, rescued her and immediately began CPR. She was taken to Northwest Hospital where she died.

Investigators determined a malfunctioning electric blanket caused the fire.

The only heat in the house was from electric space heaters and an electric blanket, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
Jury reaches verdict in Windsor police stop trial
22-year-old Maurice Nathaniel Steele is facing charges including second-degree murder and use...
Henrico man arrested in shooting death of brother
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Parts of the school remains closed as the investigation continues.
6-year-old allegedly assaulted staff members on day of teacher’s shooting
Neighbors are shocked after they discovered their friendly, neighborhood mother was shot to...
‘Everybody is shocked’: Richmond police identify mom and son killed in murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of...
Court asked to void verdict against ex-officer in George Floyd’s murder
Police in Ohio said a 1-year-old girl was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen out of a family's garage.
1-year-old child kidnapped in vehicle stolen out of family's garage, police say
Malani Avery was last seen wearing a white tanktop and having a pink blanket. Markelv Avery is...
Amber Alert: Police looking for missing, endangered 8-month-old girl in Missouri
The Wonder Tower is set to open spring 2023.
CHor at VCU receives $300,000 donation for new Wonder Tower