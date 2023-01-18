Wednesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and Warm for January

Your Money with Carlson Financial
More rain (no snow) likely tomorrow and again on Sunday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm and Dry today with an active pattern brining more rain tomorrow and again on Sunday.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the low 60s

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. 1/4″ or less expected. Lows in the low-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. Spotty in the morning, then steady in the afternoon. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: A few early morning showers, then becoming partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 50. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

