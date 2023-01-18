VCU Health launches first hospital-at-home program in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health is launching a new program making access to care easier without leaving home.

The program is called “Home Hospital,” and VCU Health says it provides at-home hospital-level care to patients with acute care needs such as sepsis or pneumonia.

Similar to staying in a hospital, a physician will oversee your care through video and remote monitoring.

VCU Health says nurses and staff will also be available around the clock - making sure services and supplies like oxygen are delivered directly to your doorstep.

“Patient-centered care is at the heart of everything we do,” said Michael Roussos, president of VCU Medical Center. “Home Hospital provides our patients with the choice to receive high-quality care in an environment where they are most comfortable and surrounded by people that they love. Providing our patients with this choice improves overall patient satisfaction, comfort, and -- most importantly -- health outcomes.”

VCU Health says this program aims to serve nearly 2,000 patients in its first year.

To learn more about “Home Hospital,” click here.

