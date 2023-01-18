UVA professor going viral on TikTok providing science-backed learning advice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A professor at the University of Virginia is going viral on TikTok for offering science-backed advice on how to make the new semester less stressful.

Psychology Professor Dan Willingham is an expert in the basic processes of learning. Now he’s using his knowledge to benefit others.

Willingham has more than 1 million views on his videos where he lends advice to students on how to study. In his most popular TikTok, he says he watches students fall behind each semester not from declining motivation, but from how students manage their time.

“Instead of planning by task, you plan by time. You just set aside a block of time every day that you’re going to devote to schoolwork, and if you don’t have anything due tomorrow, then you just work on things that are due the day after that, or even into next week,” Willingham said.

Willingham initially made the videos to promote his book, but he says that since they have done so well and helped so many students, he plans to continue making them.

