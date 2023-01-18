School board candidate pretends to be parent of transgender child in call to clinic

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) -A Republican campaigning for Fairfax County School board is responding to claims he attacked the LGBTQ+ community after he tweeted a video of him Saturday evening posing as the parent of a transgender child in a call with a medical clinic.

News4 reports Jeff Hoffmann posted an over 8-minute video to Twitter speaking with a receptionist at the Inova Pride clinic over the phone. The Inova Pride Clinic is a private clinic that treats members of the LGBTQ+ community and offers medical care for transgender people.

Just genuinely frustrates me as I put my kids to bed.should frustrate other parents… pic.twitter.com/5y27hs92Bz — Jeff Hoffmann (@jefhoffman) January 14, 2023

“I have a … I used to say, beautiful boy. I’m the stepfather,” he says during the phone call.

Hoffmann told News4 during an interview on Tuesday the call was to “raise awareness” about the clinic.

“There is a clinic, the same hospital system where one of my ... boys were born, that provides gender-affirming care for minors,” he said.

Hoffmann then continues to attempt to make a connection between an LGBTQ+ group, the school system and the clinic.

“Now you have a group called FCPS Pride that is directly connected to the Fairfax public schools,” Hoffmann says in the phone call to the clinic.

“No, we are not directly connected to them,” the receptionist replies.

When News4 asked Hoffmann why he lied to the clinic about his identity, he claimed faking his identity for the phone call was irrelevant.

When asked again, Hoffmann doubled down, refusing to answer the question.

Read more here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.