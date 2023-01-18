Richmond police looking for person who broke into local business, stole cash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Detectives with Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe stole from a local business earlier this month.

Police say a man was captured on store surveillance cameras on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 9:52 p.m., entering a local business in the 6300 block of Old Warwick Road and tampering with the door.

Detectives believe the person returned the following day just before 7 a.m., entered the closed business and stole cash from the register.



The man was last seen driving a four-door, black Toyota Camry with temporary Virginia tags: B51604. He also has tattoo lettering on his left hand and wrist.



Anyone who may know this person or has information on this burglary is asked to contact Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.





