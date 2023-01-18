Opening arguments to begin in Democratic primary election lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A judge is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit over December’s Democratic Firehouse Primary Election.

Attorney Paul Goldman is suing Governor Glenn Youngkin, state election officials, and leaders of Virginia’s Democratic party.

Goldman claims there weren’t enough accessible locations in the primary - which made it hard for some voters to cast their ballots.

During that special election, state Senator Jennifer McClellan earned her party’s nomination to run for Virginia’s fourth congressional district.

That seat was left open after the death of Congressman Donald McEachin.

