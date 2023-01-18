Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know: Richneck Elementary School update; Windsor traffic stop verdict; VCU launches ‘home hospital’

Hundreds packed a Newport News school board meeting Tuesday night a week and a half after a...
Hundreds packed a Newport News school board meeting Tuesday night a week and a half after a 6-year-old student allegedly shot his first-grade teacher.(Photo: Newport News Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Families Pack Newport News School Board Meeting

The meeting comes more than a week after a 6-year-old student allegedly shot his first-grade teacher.

The board was set to discuss what measures are being taken to improve safety at Richneck Elementary School. However, there were so many public speakers the board postponed most of its agenda.

Based on the presentation, metal detectors are scheduled to be put in the school by the end of the week.

Windsor Officers Ordered To Pay Army Lt. Less Than $4,000

He sued for one million dollars over a controversial traffic stop.

In a unanimous verdict, the jury ruled in favor of the defendants in this case.

Both officers Daniel Crocker and former officer Joe Guitterez were each found not liable for every county except one each.

As for what’s next, Lt. Caron Nazario’s attorney says there will be post-trial motions and an appeal.

One Dead After Shooting In Henrico Home

(WWBT)

Police say they found 43-year-old Cameron Steele inside a home in the 5000 block of Charles City Road.

A suspect is now in custody, and police will identify them once warrants have been served.

VCU Health Launches “Home Hospital”

The new program provides at-home, hospital-level care to patients with acute care needs such as sepsis or pneumonia.

Similar to staying in a hospital, a physician will oversee your care through video and remote monitoring.

VCU Health says this is the first of its kind program in Central Virginia.

Partly Warm & Sunny Day

Today will be warm and dry, but rain will be likely tomorrow.

Highs will be in the low 60s.

