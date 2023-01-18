Your Money with Carlson Financial
Midlothian man wins $100,000 in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

William Tucker says he plans to use his winnings to pay his bills, buy a car and enjoy the rest.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) -A Midlothian man is celebrating thanks to a big win in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

William Tucker was hunting when he decided to check his phone for the winning numbers when he discovered he had won $100,000.

He told lottery officials his first reaction was to call his wife and ask her to grab the ticket he bought and read the numbers.

Sure enough, his ticket that he bought at New Market, located at 3900 North Bailey Bridge Road in Midlothian, was one of seven $100,000 winners.

Tucker works in property management and said he plans to use his winnings to buy a vehicle, pay bills and enjoy the rest.

Five tickets won the $1 million top prize in the Raffle in Burke, Danville, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge.

Along with Tucker’s ticket, six other $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Gloucester and Woodstock.

An additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.

