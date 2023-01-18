Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say

LSU said that any friends and classmates of Brooks can contact the Student Health Center for help to cope with her passing. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car.

Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 15 near Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway.

University officials said Brooks was a sophomore at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication.

The school released a statement regarding Brooks’ passing and posted a tribute to its Facebook page.

WAFB reports Brooks was a member of the LSU Alpha Phi sorority. That sorority also made a post about her death and said she was able to save lives by donating her organs.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
Jury reaches verdict in Windsor police stop trial
22-year-old Maurice Nathaniel Steele is facing charges including second-degree murder and use...
Henrico man arrested in shooting death of brother
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Parts of the school remains closed as the investigation continues.
6-year-old allegedly assaulted staff members on day of teacher’s shooting
Neighbors are shocked after they discovered their friendly, neighborhood mother was shot to...
‘Everybody is shocked’: Richmond police identify mom and son killed in murder-suicide

Latest News

Cardona visits Washington D.C. school
U.S. Secretary of Education visits schools to educate districts on federal help
Jan. 6th hearing: Closing arguments for Edward Vallejo of Arizona
Jan. 6th hearing: Closing arguments for Edward Vallejo of Arizona
Cardona visits Washington D.C. school
U.S. Secretary of Education visits schools to educate districts on federal help
County leaders are looking for feedback on what the former site of Matoaca Elementary School...
Chesterfield leaders seek input on former Matoaca Elementary School future
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons