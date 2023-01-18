Kate Doctor named Chesterfield County’s Teacher of the Year

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) -A specialty center instructor at Monocan High School has been awarded Chesterfield County’s Teacher of the Year for the 2023 school year.

Kate Doctor, who teaches in the Health Professions and Therapies Specialty Center at Monacan, was selected by the county out of a pool of nominees from elementary, middle and high schools in the county. Doctor now competes for Region 1 Teacher of the Year honors through the Virginia Department of Education.



“In every school and at every level, certain teachers stand out. These teachers demonstrate care and compassion, stress the importance of rigor and relationships and do the extra things necessary to help move our students toward success. They are committed to being game changers,” Superintendent Mervin Daugherty wrote in letters he presented to the district’s top Teachers of the Year, along with flowers, balloons, banners and cakes during surprise visits on Wednesday.



Doctor teaches sports medicine, exercise science and introduction to health and medical science at Monacan. She’s been a Chesterfield County educator since 2005 and discovered her passion for education while working as an athletic trainer.



Monacan High Principal William Broyles praised Doctor’s ability to motivate students by connecting real-world experiences with classroom instruction.

“The encouragement and energy Ms. Doctor puts forth in working through difficult scientific material is unmistakable. … [And] she will draw on a wealth of professional connections to develop seminars and utilize guest presenters. Her work doesn’t stop in the academic classroom either, as she is dedicated to working with her students in the HOSA [Future Health Professionals] co-curricular program at the school, state, and national levels. … Her work with the HOSA students … develops leaders who are confident in their knowledge, ability to present, and lead.”



Doctor earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from East Carolina University after graduating from Midlothian High School and later earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Virginia Commonwealth University.



Chesterfield County Public Schools Teacher of the Year is not the only 2023 award Doctor has won. She was recently selected as Athletic Training Educator of the Year by the Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association, the first time the award has gone to a secondary school educator.

