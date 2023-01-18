Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hardee’s Superfan

Hopewell police investigating double homicide

Police say a call came in for shots fired around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the Arlington Park area.

Police say a call came in for shots fired around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Officers located a vehicle with two people inside. Those victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they’re looking for two suspects who were chasing the other vehicle, but not have released any additional information.

Recently, the community has been devastated by an increase in crime and violence. On Dec. 30, an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed on Freeman Street just days before her birthday.

On Jan. 10, a 17-year-old male was killed in Hopewell on Oaklawn Boulevard.

In early January, City Council held a special crime meeting to address the surge in violence.

According to Hopewell Police, in 2022 the city saw nine murders compared to three in 2021.

Anyone with information about the recent homicides or other violence in the area can call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.

