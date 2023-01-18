Convicted felon sentenced to 7 years on gun, accessory posession charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond man was sentenced to 92 months in prison after police discovered he was a convicted felon illegally possessing a machine gun conversion device and other weapons.

According to court documents, on July 14, 2021, Marquis Bonhomme, 23, was arrested by Richmond Police during a traffic stop. Officers discovered that Bonhomme had outstanding arrest warrants and observed a firearm magazine in plain view inside Bonhomme’s vehicle.

As officers searched Bonhomme’s vehicle, they found a loaded Glock, Model 26, 9mm semi-automatic pistol; a Glock “switch” conversion device, which makes a gun fully automatic; a loaded Century Arms International, VSKA, 7.62 calibers, semi-automatic pistol, with a 35 round magazine; a 50 round drum magazine; and assorted 7.62 calibers and 9mm caliber ammunition.

Federal agents later obtained a federal search warrant for Bonhomme’s Instagram accounts, which revealed numerous posts of him with guns, photos and discussions about Glock “switch” devices, and his active involvement in illegal marijuana trafficking.

