CHor at VCU receives $300,000 donation for new Wonder Tower

The Wonder Tower is set to open spring 2023.
The Wonder Tower is set to open spring 2023.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU has just received a huge donation in support of its new Wonder Tower!

The real estate firm Capital Square recently donated $150,000 to the Wonder Tower. That donation was matched by the Children’s Hospital Foundation - raising the total gift to $300,000.

“Choosing to support Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU was something that our whole team got behind. We toured the space, saw the kid-friendly design and learned about the life-changing care and breakthrough research,” said Jacqueline Rogers, chief communications & operations officer of Capital Square. “Our hope is that this gift will have a lasting impact on the development of innovative programs that advance pediatric care. Helping to ensure children have access to world-class medical care is truly a gift to the whole community, and we are proud to play a small part in this endeavor.”

Part of the Wonder Tower’s goal is to provide the special care children need, in a safe space crafted just for them.

The space will have 72 inpatient beds in private rooms, allowing more areas to treat more kids. This comes at a critical time when many pediatric units are stretched thin.

The Wonder Tower is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

