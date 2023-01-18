Chesterfield leaders seek input on future for former Matoaca Elementary School

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Along River Road, Chesterfield leaders have set their sights on bringing new life to the former building and campus for Matoaca Elementary School.

The school, which was built more than eight decades ago, was vacated in 2021. Now, county leaders are looking into ways to reuse the facility.

“We have a building that is now vacated by the public schools, so we’re trying to make plans to reuse that building before it becomes vacant and distressed in any way,” said Nick Feucht, real estate and housing coordinator in Chesterfield County. “It’s still good in shape, and we’re trying to reposition it for something that can benefit the community, whether it’s housing or space for the community that’s inside or recreation or gathering.”

County leaders emphasize nothing is set in stone yet when it comes to final plans for the property, and no final decisions have been made. One concept leaders have spoken about is transforming the interior of the historic building into housing options for seniors.

“That’s the biggest demographic that’s going to grow in our county is people over the age of 65, so just trying to add something like that in the area,” said Feucht. “We’re trying to build something that, you know, bring an amenity there where people could stay in their community, but maybe they don’t want to stay in their home.”

The concept doesn’t sit well with residents like John Zammett, who lives near the former elementary school site.

“I don’t think this is a good area for the seniors to be,” said Zammett.

Zammett believes the site wouldn’t benefit seniors in the area.

“You have all the residential stuff here, and all and I don’t see where there is much here to help them,” he said. “There’s not many stores or nothing around here for them.”

Addressing concerns, county leaders tell NBC12 they’re still looking for as much feedback as possible to help them figure out what the plan should be.

“I think there are a lot of concerns, and some of them are coming from all over the place,” said Feucht. “I think, within the community, we’re hoping to hear some cohesive sense of, like, what is important, what is the most important thing.”

A site Zammett believes would be beneficial in several different ways.

“I would like to see maybe some other academic schooling, a governor’s school or something like or community center for the community,” he said.

Chesterfield leaders opened an online survey for residents to share their feedback and input on what they would like the former Matoaca Elementary school to become. The survey will be open until 5 p.m. on Jan. 27.

