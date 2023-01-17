Volunteers fill more than 50,000 bags of food for those in need on MLK Jr. Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Within four hours, more than 400 volunteers filled over 50,000 bags of food to pay it forward on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Organized by the international hunger relief non-profit Rise Against Hunger, hundreds gathered inside Hardywood Craft Brewery in Richmond to try and accomplish part of Dr. King’s vision.

“He said why should there be hunger or deprivation in the world when as humanity we the science and the know-how and the resources really to change that for people, ” Sheila Russ with Rise Against Hunger said.

Russ said one bag cooked in boiling water could create up to six meals packed with rice, soy flour, vegetables and vitamins.

Once the bags were filled on Monday, they would go through an assembly line check process before being placed in a box to be shipped overseas.

“Each one of these boxes will feed a school child for approximately one school year,” Russ said.

On what is a day off of work for many, some decided to trade in their suits and ties for hairnets.

“I’m actually at a station working with one of my HCA colleagues, and then four colleagues just from another organization,” Willam Lunn, with HCA Health Care, said. “So you get to meet other people and do something that’s really meaningful with them.”

While other volunteers were still trying to teach a lesson on a day off from school.

“No school today, but my wife and I just think it’s very important for the kids to learn about what’s going on in the community and try to give back as much as we can,” said TJ Gwynn, who brought his two kids to volunteer.

50,000 meals is an accomplishment, but Russ said the organization can always use more help from the community.

“We are already thinking ahead to more community events like this,” Russ said. “We’re already thinking about Martin Luther King Jr. Day for next year and how we can make this bigger.”

If you’re interested in being part of the meal-packing event, Rise Against Hunger will host another event at River Road Church on April 29. from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

