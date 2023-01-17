Tuesday Forecast: A few areas of spotty light rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few spotty showers today, plus warmer than normal temperatures expected through Friday

Today: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers in the morning through early afternoon. Rain amounts 1/10th inch or less. Some sunshine fights through in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s (Rain Chance: 70%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered Rain showers. 1/4″ or less expected. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance for afternoon rain. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Overcast with rain likely. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

