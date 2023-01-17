Richmond FBI looking for spring Citizens Academy nominees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond FBI is looking for potential nominees for their Citizens Academy session for the spring.

The academy provides a “behind-the-scenes” look at how the Bureau investigates crimes and national security threats to the community.

The program will be held at the FBI Richmond field office every Wednesday evening for seven consecutive weeks starting April 12. Over the course of the academy, participants will learn from FBI personnel the inner workings of investigating crimes, protecting civil rights, firearms safety and how the FBI relies on partnerships to protect and serve the community.

The goal of the Citizens Academy is to strengthen relationships in the community through a greater understanding of federal law enforcement’s roles. Ideal candidates are influential businesses, religious, civic and community leaders who may serve as community ambassadors for the FBI.

Anyone who wants to nominate someone or themselves can do so at Richmond FBI’s website.

All nominations should be submitted by Jan. 31.

The agency says due to high demand, the selection process is competitive, so acceptance is not guaranteed.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.