Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Poultry federation working hard to keep avian flu out of Virginia

There has not been an outbreak of avian flu among Virginia poultry since 2002.
There has not been an outbreak of avian flu among Virginia poultry since 2002.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chickens, turkeys, and geese alike are vulnerable to the avian flu —which plays a role in the nationwide egg shortage.

There has not been an outbreak of avian flu among Virginia poultry since 2002 and the Virginia Poultry Federation wants to keep it that way.

A poultry disease task force for Virginia made up of multiple agencies was formed after 2002, and the team meets quarterly to make sure its prevention plans are up to date

“Essentially, we have a line of separation at the poultry house door and nothing that’s been exposed to the outside environment where it could come into contact with avian influenza is allowed to cross that line,” Virginia Poultry Federation President Hobey Bauhan said.

Biosecurity standards help maintain the line of separation with dedicated footwear and disinfectant foot baths to prevent the introduction between avian flu and commercial poultry flocks.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors are shocked after they discovered their friendly, neighborhood mother was shot to...
‘Everybody is shocked’: Richmond police identify mom and son killed in murder-suicide
The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. near England Street and Railroad Avenue.
Ashland police investigate vehicle, train collision
Henrico Police say the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel before crashing into the...
Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver has medical emergency
Virginia State Police are searching for three suspects after a crash near Capitol grounds
VSP searching for three people after crash near Capitol grounds
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.
Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body

Latest News

Tracey Williams was killed after she and her boyfriend Jerimiah Ruffin were both thrown from...
‘You can’t just dismiss life’: Mother of teen killed in police collision sues city, RPD officer for $200 million
Carolina Express
Agreement reached with Carolina Express convenience store
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
Jury reaches verdict in Windsor police stop trial
A Richmond couple is thankful for community, after a life changing medical diagnosis. Jamie...
‘A van would improve my life:’ Community helping Richmond couple get wheelchair-accessible van
Grieving family sues city and RPD officer for more than $200 million
Grieving family sues city and RPD officer for more than $200 million