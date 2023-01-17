Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know: Richmond family files lawsuit; Dog found shot now walking; Northern Va. school lunch shortage

19-year-old Tracey Williams and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, were killed last April when a police cruiser responding to a burglary call, hit their vehicle near Bells Road.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

2 Dead in Murder-Suicide, Dog Severely Injured

A gruesome shooting in Richmond -- now being ruled a murder-suicide.

It happened inside a home on Richdale Road Saturday afternoon.

Police say 49-year-old Lee Blair shot his mother 68-year-old Kathy Brashier and her dog before turning the gun on himself.

RACC says Luca the pup is now up and walking!

Family Sues City of Richmond & RPD Officer

19-year-old Tracey Williams and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, were killed last April when a police cruiser responding to a burglary call, hit their vehicle near Bells Road.

The officer driving - Richard Johnson - is facing several charges including involuntary manslaughter.

In the lawsuit, the family alleges Johnson showed a disregard for others by speeding through red lights and not operating his sirens.

Oak Avenue Complex’s Grand Opening Tonight

The complex is the new name for the former Highland Springs High School.

It’s the division’s first full-service community hub and features resources for healthcare, mental health services, and a food pantry.

Concerns About Northern Va. School Running Out of Lunch

NBC4 reports last week, Frederick County Public Schools says the middle school ran out of some popular food items because students in earlier lunches took large servings, but says other foods were left.

However, some parents say it’s been an ongoing issue.

Now, parents are sending their kids to school with extra snacks so they won’t go hungry.

A Few Spotty Showers

There are also going to be warmer-than-normal temperatures expected through Friday.

Highs will be in the low 50s.

